SGSITS Indore builds AI yoga coach trained on 2.80L photos

Drones to test SGSITS AI coach

The AI coach gets its big test during a mass yoga event on International Yoga Day (June 21, 2026), with drones helping check how well it works in real time.

Backed by a ₹710,000 grant, the tech uses deep learning and computer vision for super-precise feedback, even picking up tiny posture mistakes or facial expressions.

If future funding comes through, the developers hope to make this tool available for free if funding is available.