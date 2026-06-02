SGSITS Indore builds AI yoga coach trained on 2.80L photos
Technology
A team at SGSITS, Indore has built an AI-powered yoga coach that gives instant feedback on your poses: think of it as a smart guide for perfecting moves like Surya Namaskar.
Trained with the help of some 2.80 lakh photos, it recognizes 104 different poses and suggests improvements while you practice.
Drones to test SGSITS AI coach
The AI coach gets its big test during a mass yoga event on International Yoga Day (June 21, 2026), with drones helping check how well it works in real time.
Backed by a ₹710,000 grant, the tech uses deep learning and computer vision for super-precise feedback, even picking up tiny posture mistakes or facial expressions.
If future funding comes through, the developers hope to make this tool available for free if funding is available.