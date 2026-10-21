Shandong gaming company creates AI twin of ex-HR employee
Technology
A gaming company in Shandong, China, has built an AI version of a former human resources employee, letting the digital twin handle tasks like scheduling and paperwork even after the real person left.
The project grabbed attention when Xiaoyu, a current staffer, posted a video showing off what the avatar can do.
Legal experts warn on consent risks
The AI was trained using the ex-employee's work data (with their consent), and now the company is even thinking about making humanoid robots for front-desk jobs.
But not everyone's sold: legal experts warn that using personal work data without proper consent could bring legal trouble, so privacy is definitely part of the conversation as this tech evolves.