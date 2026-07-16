Shanghai doctors perform world's 1st commercial invasive brain-computer interface implant
Big news from Shanghai: doctors have successfully performed the world's first commercial implantation of an invasive brain-computer interface in a patient who lost hand movement after a spinal cord injury.
The device, called NEO and built by local startup Neuracle Medical Technology, marks a huge step for tech helping people regain lost abilities.
NEO approved March 2026, insured locally
NEO sits on the surface of the brain, reading neural signals and translating them into movement, basically helping restore motor function.
After getting official approval in March 2026, Neuracle started making the device and secured coverage under local commercial health insurance.
China is betting big on BCI tech, aiming to lead globally by 2030, while companies like Elon Musk's Neuralink are still in clinical trials elsewhere.