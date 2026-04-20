Shanghai Jiao Tong University introduces ASI-Evolve AI that improves itself Technology Apr 20, 2026

Say hello to ASI-Evolve, a new AI model from Shanghai Jiao Tong University that can literally improve itself.

Instead of waiting for humans to update it, ASI-Evolve creates and tests its own versions, learning from both data and human experience.

It brings everything together in one system, making AI smarter and more adaptable than ever.