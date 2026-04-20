Shanghai Jiao Tong University introduces ASI-Evolve AI that improves itself
Technology
Say hello to ASI-Evolve, a new AI model from Shanghai Jiao Tong University that can literally improve itself.
Instead of waiting for humans to update it, ASI-Evolve creates and tests its own versions, learning from both data and human experience.
It brings everything together in one system, making AI smarter and more adaptable than ever.
ASI-Evolve outperforms drug discovery systems
ASI-Evolve isn't just about cool AI tricks. It's already showing promise in big areas like drug discovery, where it outperformed existing systems.
The best part? It doesn't replace people; instead, experts can guide its learning process and set the problems it tackles.
This approach supports sustainable innovation and keeps humans at the heart of tech progress.