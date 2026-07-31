Sharvi Mahajan builds NeuroDrive Alert microsleep detector, becomes 3 million finalist
Sharvi Mahajan, an eighth-grader from San Diego, has built NeuroDrive Alert, a smart system that uses EEG tech and machine learning to catch when drivers are getting dangerously sleepy.
Her invention can detect those quick "microsleep" moments that often cause accidents, and it's landed her a spot as a finalist in the 2026 3 million Young Scientist Challenge.
NeuroDrive Alert warns drivers before fatigue
NeuroDrive Alert is all about making roads safer by warning drivers before fatigue becomes risky.
Sharvi is one of five Indian American students in the top 10 finalists, competing for a $25,000 prize, with the competition concluding October 12-13.
Inspired by her love for neuroscience and AI, she hopes this project will help people and maybe spark her future as a scientist or tech founder.