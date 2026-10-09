Shenzhen allows driverless night deliveries to boost city infrastructure use
Shenzhen opened access for nighttime deliveries by driverless vehicles in March, hoping to make the most of empty roads and lower costs after dark.
Neolix's robovans are leading the charge: no human drivers needed on late-night shifts.
As Neolix founder and CEO Yu Enyuan puts it, this move helps boost efficiency and gets more out of city infrastructure.
China's rules speed autonomous delivery growth
China's friendly rules are speeding up self-driving vehicle innovation, with Neolix now running the world's biggest fleet of autonomous vans.
Other big names like JD.com and Meituan are jumping in too, thanks to China's high parcel volume and fewer available workers.
It's all part of China's push to be a global leader in smart logistics, and its busy cities are turning into real-world test labs for these futuristic deliveries.