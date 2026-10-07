Shenzhen Qingcheng silent as Australia opens HeyCyan privacy probe

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has even reached out to big names like Meta, Kmart, and Google to see if they're involved in collecting data from these glasses.

Retailers have been warned to think twice before selling them.

Globally, similar privacy concerns are popping up: Norway is considering a temporary ban on the use of smart glasses in certain public places, and the French child welfare group e-Enfance has flagged issues with women being filmed without their consent.

The outcome of Australia's probe could shape how smart glasses are made (and sold) in the future.