Shenzhen startup DexForce uses AI to train robots in simulations
Technology
DexForce, a startup from Shenzhen, is shaking up how robots learn by training them in digital worlds instead of on real-life tasks.
Their AI-powered software lets robots practice jobs virtually, which makes learning much faster and cuts down on data collection from human trainers.
CEO Jia Kui believes that relying only on real-world data just isn't enough to make robots truly smart.
DexForce raises ¥1 billion
Founded in 2021, DexForce has pulled in major investment, raising one billion yuan (about $147 million) and earning a valuation over 10 billion yuan.
Their software is already used by manufacturers including Toyota and Samsung, and you'll find DexForce's robots out in malls and tourist spots across more than 15 cities in China.