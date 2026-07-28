SHetA2 pill aims to prevent cervical cancer, ICMR-NICPR reports
A new pill called SHetA2 is aiming to prevent cervical cancer by blocking the harmful HPV proteins that cause it.
Instead of attacking all cells, SHetA2 targets only the ones affected by cancer, which means healthy cells stay safe.
Dr. Showket Hussain from ICMR-NICPR shared that this drug helps the immune system clear out dangerous proteins, making it a promising step forward.
Capsule tested, Emcure plans human trials
So far, SHetA2 has been tested in capsule form, and researchers are even looking at options like vaginal suppositories.
The therapy was developed by Stephenson Cancer Center and proven effective in early studies with ICMR-NICPR.
Now, Emcure Pharmaceuticals will run bigger human trials, which could take up to five years, before we know if this cost-friendly pill will be widely available.