Shield AI unveils X-BAT, a supersonic combat drone

The drone can autonomously fly missions with other drones or jets

The X-BAT is built for flexibility, with vertical takeoff and landing (no runway needed), a wingspan of 39 feet, and a range over 2,000 nautical miles.

It packs stealth features like an internal weapon bay to dodge radar and might be able to reach speeds up to Mach 1.2 if equipped/configured accordingly, thanks to its F-16-style engine.

Its secret sauce? The Hivemind software lets it fly missions autonomously with other drones or fighter jets—no GPS or radio required.

First flight is coming later this year, with full rollout planned by 2028.