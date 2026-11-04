Shield Space develops microwave-sized CubeSat swarms to protect Western satellites
Technology
Shield Space, a UK startup, is working on a fresh way to keep Western satellites safe by sending up swarms of small, microwave-sized drones called CubeSats.
These autonomous drones are affordable (under £100 million for deployment) and can be launched in groups from an orbiting carrier, making satellite defense more flexible and scalable than ever.
Project Broadsword launching late 2027
Launching in late 2027, Project Broadsword will show off Shield Space's approach by having one CubeSat close in on a target craft from 100km away to just 100 meters, using relatively cheap off-the-shelf technology.
The concept nods to Cold War-era ideas but brings them firmly into the present with modern technology and practical solutions for today's space challenges.