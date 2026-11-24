Australia: Plant-based lunches could slash emissions by around 15M tons
What's the story
A nationwide switch to plant-based lunches could slash Australia's food-related emissions by an impressive 29%. This translates to a reduction of approximately 15.4 million tons per year, according to a report from Bryant Research and non-profit organization ProVeg. The change would also save the average Australian household around $611 annually, making it both an environmentally-friendly and cost-effective option.
Impact potential
Small dietary changes can have a big impact
Nadia Schilling, Executive Director of ProVeg Australia, emphasized the significant impact small dietary changes can have.
She suggested options like a black bean burrito or tofu poke bowl instead of traditional meat-based meals.
"We realize that Australians aren't going to change their diets overnight," Schilling said. "This is a really practical change where everyone wins."
Emission levels
Australia has the highest per capita food-related emissions
The report also revealed that Australia has the highest per capita food-related emissions in the world.
It studied the environmental, health, and economic impacts of various dietary changes across Australia.
The findings showed that a complete shift to plant-based meals could cut dietary emissions by two-thirds, while just changing lunches could reduce nearly one-third of them.
Campaign proposal
Call for national campaign to boost vegetable consumption
The organizations behind the report have called for a national campaign to increase vegetable consumption.
They also want policy and funding support for plant proteins.
This comes as part of a larger push to address the fact that almost one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions are linked to the food system via land-clearing, raising animals, growing crops, processing, packaging, transport and waste.