Shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk: Study
A new study suggests getting the shingles vaccine could cut your risk of developing dementia by 20%.
Researchers tracked more than 280,000 older adults in Wales (aged 71-88) and found those who got vaccinated were less likely to develop dementia over multiple years.
Even among people already diagnosed, fewer vaccinated folks died from dementia over multiple years compared to those without the shot.
Vaccine's impact on brain health
The vaccine didn't just help with shingles—it also seemed to prevent mild memory problems and delay new cases of dementia.
The study evaluated the live-attenuated shingles vaccine (Zostavax) rather than the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine Shingrix, and the sources do not establish that Shingrix works as well or better than older vaccines at lowering risk.
Possible mechanisms behind vaccine's protective effects
Researchers compared health records of people who turned 80 right before and after Wales rolled out the shingles vaccine in 2013—helping rule out bias.
They're not sure exactly how the vaccine helps brains stay healthier, but it might be thanks to immune system training or stopping certain viruses in their tracks.