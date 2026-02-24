Shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk: Study Technology Feb 24, 2026

A new study suggests getting the shingles vaccine could cut your risk of developing dementia by 20%.

Researchers tracked more than 280,000 older adults in Wales (aged 71-88) and found those who got vaccinated were less likely to develop dementia over multiple years.

Even among people already diagnosed, fewer vaccinated folks died from dementia over multiple years compared to those without the shot.