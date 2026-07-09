Shokz OpenFit 2 earbuds discounted $40 to $140 on Amazon
Technology
The Shokz OpenFit 2 earbuds, a go-to for runners and gym fans, are currently $140 on Amazon, a $40 drop from their usual price.
With their open-ear design, you can listen to music or podcasts and still hear what's happening around you, which is great for staying safe during outdoor workouts.
Secure hook fit and 11-hour battery
These buds stay put thanks to a secure hook design and can handle sweat or rain with their IP55 rating, so no worries if your workout gets intense or the weather turns.
Battery life is solid too: up to 11 hours per charge, 48 hours total with the case, and just a 10-minute charge gives you 2 extra hours of playtime.