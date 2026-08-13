Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds fall to $90 on Amazon
Technology
Shokz OpenFit Air earbuds just dropped to $90 on Amazon, down from $120, a solid 25% off.
If you're tired of uncomfortable in-ear headphones, these open-ear buds deliver quality sound and let your ears breathe.
OpenFit Air IP54 with 6+22 hours
OpenFit Air earbuds rest comfortably on your ears and are sweat- and rain-resistant (IP54), so you can take them out for runs or workouts without worry.
They offer six hours of playtime per charge, plus an extra 22 hours with the case, a full week before you need to go anywhere near a charger.
You can also tweak settings through their app for a more personalized listening experience.