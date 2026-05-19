Shokz OpenFit Air open-ear headphones $80 on Amazon Black Friday
Technology
Shokz OpenFit Air headphones are now just $80 on Amazon at a Black Friday low, down from $120.
These open-ear headphones let you listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks while still hearing what's around you, which is great for runners who want to stay alert.
Shokz is known for making fitness-friendly audio gear.
Secure fit, 6 hours battery, Shokz app
The OpenFit Air is lightweight, water-resistant, and stays secure thanks to flexible ear hooks, even during tough workouts.
You get six hours of playtime per charge (up to 28 hours with the case), plus quick charging if you're in a rush.
The Shokz app lets you tweak EQ modes and button functions so your sound fits your vibe.