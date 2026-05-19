Shokz OpenFit Air open-ear headphones $80 on Amazon Black Friday Technology May 19, 2026

Shokz OpenFit Air headphones are now just $80 on Amazon at a Black Friday low, down from $120.

These open-ear headphones let you listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks while still hearing what's around you, which is great for runners who want to stay alert.

Shokz is known for making fitness-friendly audio gear.