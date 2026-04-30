Shokz OpenRun bone-conduction headphones dropped to $90 on Amazon

PremiumPitch 2.0+, dual microphones, IP67 rated

With PremiumPitch 2.0+ tech for crisp sound, dual microphones that help block background noise during calls, and an IP67 rating for sweat and rain resistance, these are built for active days.

You get up to eight hours of playtime per charge, plus a quick 10-minute top-up gives you 1.5 more hours.

They come in black or blue, standard or mini sizes, with free shipping thrown in too.