Shokz OpenRun bone-conduction headphones dropped to $90 on Amazon
Technology
Shokz OpenRun bone-conduction headphones just dropped to $90 on Amazon (down from $130), making them a solid pick for anyone who wants music during workouts without blocking out the world.
These headphones sit on your cheekbones, so you can still hear what is going on around you while running or cycling.
PremiumPitch 2.0+, dual microphones, IP67 rated
With PremiumPitch 2.0+ tech for crisp sound, dual microphones that help block background noise during calls, and an IP67 rating for sweat and rain resistance, these are built for active days.
You get up to eight hours of playtime per charge, plus a quick 10-minute top-up gives you 1.5 more hours.
They come in black or blue, standard or mini sizes, with free shipping thrown in too.