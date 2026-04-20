Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones $125 on Amazon, 31% off
Technology
Shokz OpenRun Pro sports headphones are $125 on Amazon, down from $180, a solid 31% off.
Designed for runners and outdoor fans, these headphones use bone-conduction tech so you can hear your music and still stay aware of what's happening around you.
OpenRun Pro 10 hours battery
The OpenRun Pro packs Shokz's latest bone conduction tech and TurboPitch for better bass.
With a lightweight titanium frame that stays put during workouts, they're sweat-resistant and only weigh about 29gm.
You get up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, plus a quick 5-minute charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours if you're in a rush.