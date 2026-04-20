Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones $125 on Amazon, 31% off

OpenRun Pro 10 hours battery

The OpenRun Pro packs Shokz's latest bone conduction tech and TurboPitch for better bass.

With a lightweight titanium frame that stays put during workouts, they're sweat-resistant and only weigh about 29gm.

You get up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, plus a quick 5-minute charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours if you're in a rush.