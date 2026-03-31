Short bursts of intense activity lower risk for 8 diseases

Researchers used wrist accelerometer data

Researchers looked at data from more than 96,000 people using wrist-worn accelerometers and discovered that even small amounts of vigorous activity (just 15 to 20 minutes a week) made a big difference.

People who got just over 4% of their weekly movement in short bursts saw up to 60% lower risk for things like type 2 diabetes and kidney disease.

Shen said, Even 15 to 20 minutes per week of this kind of effort -- just a few minutes a day -- was linked to meaningful health benefits.