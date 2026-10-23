Siddarth Nandyala builds app checking heart health in 7 seconds
Technology
Siddarth Nandyala, a 14-year-old Indian American, has built Circadian AI, a smartphone app that checks your heart health in just 7 seconds by analyzing heart sounds with AI.
In India, the app flagged possible heart issues for more than 40 people, showing how it could help catch problems early.
Nandyala's devices and cloud AI screening
Nandyala's no stranger to innovation: he's also designed a budget-friendly prosthetic arm and a fall-detection armband for seniors that outperformed big-name devices.
Circadian AI uses cloud-based machine learning to screen for heart risks (though it doesn't name specific diseases), making early detection way more accessible.