Siddhartha Manaktala builds EyeSpy AI detecting 8 eye diseases
Technology
Siddhartha Manaktala, a 12th grader from Gurugram, has built an AI tool called EyeSpy that helps catch eight common eye diseases before they get serious.
It is making a real difference for people in rural areas who do not have easy access to eye doctors.
EyeSpy matches ophthalmologists at 91.6% accuracy
EyeSpy is impressively accurate, matching professional ophthalmologists 91.6% of the time.
Siddhartha teamed up with Yale researchers and LV Prasad Eye Institute, leading to more than 10,000 screenings so far.
Thanks to partnerships with groups like Lenskart, more people can now get screened early and protect their vision.