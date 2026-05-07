Siddhesh Dongare launches audio-first Genesis AI leap for multilingual lessons
Technology
Siddhesh Dongare just launched Genesis AI Leap, an audio-first platform that makes learning about artificial intelligence simple and flexible.
You can listen to short, practical lessons in Marathi, Hindi, or English, perfect for picking up AI basics while you're on the move or multitasking.
Genesis AI Leap targets non-technical learners
Genesis AI Leap is designed for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs who might not have a tech background. By focusing on accessible language and affordable courses, it aims to make AI knowledge available to everyone.
Dongare's work was recognized by Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal with an award for empowering more people through practical AI education.