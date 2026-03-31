Siemens spotlights AI for India growth at Mumbai Innovation Day

Siemens highlights rail electrification and renewables

The event spotlighted some major wins for India, like electrifying 37,000km of railways and boosting renewable energy from under 50 gigawatts to almost 250 gigawatts.

Mathur pointed out that keeping computing costs low is key for making AI work at scale here.

There were also demos of cool tech like digital twins and smart buildings, showing how AI can make things more productive and sustainable.

Overall, Siemens made it clear they're committed to helping India hit its ambitious goals by using tech that actually makes a difference.