Siemens spotlights AI for India growth at Mumbai Innovation Day
Siemens just hosted its sixth Innovation Day in Mumbai, all about how AI can help drive India's growth.
CTO Peter Koerte highlighted how AI could transform everything from industry to infrastructure.
Sunil Mathur, Siemens India's CEO, called India a "stable oasis" in a shaky world and linked the event to the Viksit Bharat plan, India's big vision to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047 with help from AI.
Siemens highlights rail electrification and renewables
The event spotlighted some major wins for India, like electrifying 37,000km of railways and boosting renewable energy from under 50 gigawatts to almost 250 gigawatts.
Mathur pointed out that keeping computing costs low is key for making AI work at scale here.
There were also demos of cool tech like digital twins and smart buildings, showing how AI can make things more productive and sustainable.
Overall, Siemens made it clear they're committed to helping India hit its ambitious goals by using tech that actually makes a difference.