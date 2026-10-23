Sigma launches fp2 in India billed as smallest full-frame body
Sigma just dropped its new FP2 camera in India, calling it the world's smallest full-frame camera body. Priced at ₹216,500 (body only), it hits stores November 11.
The FP2 keeps the modular style of the original 2019 fp but pairs it with faster hardware for both stills and video.
FP2 24.5MP sensor reduces rolling shutter
The FP2 features a 24.5MP sensor that helps cut down on rolling shutter when you move fast.
You get speedy burst shooting at 20 fps (up to 200 shots), autofocus that tracks birds, people, and animals, plus a generous 70GB of internal storage with an SD card slot.
Tilting screen and CINE 6K recording
Its tilting rear screen makes shooting from tricky angles easier, and with one switch you can jump into CINE mode for full-sensor 6K video recording.
Support for ProRes RAW and a wide dynamic range means it's ready for serious content creation, whether you're snapping pics or filming your next project.