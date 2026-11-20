Signal blocks screenshots to protect messages and urges Apple, Google
Signal just rolled out a new feature that blocks screenshots in your chats, hoping to keep your messages extra safe, especially from AI bots trying to peek in.
The team is also nudging big tech players like Apple and Google to build better tools so developers can protect user data from unwanted AI access.
Users can disable screenshot block
If you want, you can turn off the screenshot block with a pop-up option, so it's your call.
Signal's always been about privacy, offering end-to-end encryption and limiting the data it stores on its own servers.
These new limits are just its latest move to make sure your conversations stay secure, even as AI becomes more common on our devices.