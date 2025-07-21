Signals, not cells, could be the key to hair regrowth

Researchers pinpointed five key pathways—Wnt/b-catenin, Sonic Hedgehog (Shh), Notch, and BMP—that control whether your hair grows or chills out. When androgens mess with Wnt signaling, your follicles hit snooze mode. Reactivating Wnt/b-catenin is the secret sauce for restarting growth.

Human trials are on the horizon

The team is looking at ways to boost these good signals—think meds like valproic acid or even gene editing tools like CRISPR.

There's also hope in stem cell tech to regrow entire follicles. Animal tests look promising so far, and human trials are on the horizon.

This could mean moving from just hiding bald spots to actually bringing natural hair back.