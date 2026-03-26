'Silent call scam' is targeting your voice: How to protect
Technology
There's a new phone scam making the rounds globally, called the "silent call scam," where you get a call from an unknown number, but nobody speaks.
If you say "Hello," scammers record your voice and use AI to create targeted fraud or impersonation attempts.
It's a sneaky move that especially puts older adults, parents, and busy professionals at risk.
Tips to avoid getting scammed
If you get a silent call, don't say anything, you can end the call. If you repeatedly receive calls from the same number, you may choose to block it.
Adding background noise or speaking unclearly can make any recording less useful.
Stay alert and avoid engaging with suspicious or silent calls. Stay alert!