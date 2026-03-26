'Silent call scam' is targeting your voice: How to protect Technology Mar 26, 2026

There's a new phone scam making the rounds globally, called the "silent call scam," where you get a call from an unknown number, but nobody speaks.

If you say "Hello," scammers record your voice and use AI to create targeted fraud or impersonation attempts.

It's a sneaky move that especially puts older adults, parents, and busy professionals at risk.