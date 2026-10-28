Silk silver material achieves 100% mortality in immature dengue mosquitoes
Technology
Scientists have come up with a pretty cool way to fight dengue: a silk-based material mixed with silver nanoparticles that wipes out mosquito larvae.
In research by Dr. Dinesh Amalnerkar, Dr. Ravindra Chaudhari and their team, this combo achieved 100% mortality among the tested larval stages and pupae of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito primarily responsible for transmitting dengue.
It offers a possible new avenue for controlling dengue at its source.
Material could curb dengue outbreaks
If this method catches on, it could seriously help slow down dengue outbreaks.
The researchers are hopeful that using materials like this could open doors for controlling dengue at its source.