Silk silver material achieves 100% mortality in immature dengue mosquitoes

Scientists have come up with a pretty cool way to fight dengue: a silk-based material mixed with silver nanoparticles that wipes out mosquito larvae.

In research by Dr. Dinesh Amalnerkar, Dr. Ravindra Chaudhari and their team, this combo achieved 100% mortality among the tested larval stages and pupae of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito primarily responsible for transmitting dengue.

It offers a possible new avenue for controlling dengue at its source.