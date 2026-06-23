SilkNT silk-based fabric cools skin 4.3°C and is biodegradable

Spiral nanofibers cut UV to 8.19%

SilkNT's secret is its nanoscale design: twisted silk nanofibers arranged in a special spiral pattern cut ultraviolet absorption down to just 8.19% and amp up sunlight reflection, so you stay cooler for longer.

Plus, since it's made from pure silk without synthetic additives, it won't shed microplastics or toxins, good news for both you and the planet as we look for eco-friendly ways to stay comfortable in rising temperatures.