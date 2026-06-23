SilkNT silk-based fabric cools skin 4.3°C and is biodegradable
Meet SilkNT, a new silk-based fabric that keeps you cooler by dropping your skin temperature by 4.3 degrees Celsius.
Published in Nature Sustainability today, this textile bounces back nearly all sunlight (94.8%) and lets your body heat escape easily.
Unlike most cooling fabrics made with plastics or chemicals, SilkNT is totally biodegradable and skips the toxic stuff, making it a smart pick for anyone looking to beat the heat sustainably.
Spiral nanofibers cut UV to 8.19%
SilkNT's secret is its nanoscale design: twisted silk nanofibers arranged in a special spiral pattern cut ultraviolet absorption down to just 8.19% and amp up sunlight reflection, so you stay cooler for longer.
Plus, since it's made from pure silk without synthetic additives, it won't shed microplastics or toxins, good news for both you and the planet as we look for eco-friendly ways to stay comfortable in rising temperatures.