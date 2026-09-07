Simon Weckert created a $77 shirt to confuse AI cameras
A German designer, Simon Weckert, has created "Digital Camouflage," a $77 shirt designed to mess with artificial intelligence (AI) surveillance cameras.
Thanks to its bright colors and overlapping patterns, the shirt makes it tough for computer vision systems to recognize people wearing it.
Weckert says he wants people to think more critically about how much AI is watching us in public.
Berlin surveillance inspired Weckert's AI tests
Weckert came up with the idea after seeing an AI surveillance project in Berlin that tracked people's behavior.
He tested and tweaked his designs by running them through actual AI detection systems until they confused the tech.
Still, he admits the shirt isn't a magic cloak. It won't make you invisible to every kind of surveillance out there.
The project is really about starting conversations on privacy and ethics in an AI-driven world.