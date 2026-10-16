Simons Foundation, OpenAI and Anthropic fund $15 million for math AI
Technology
Big news for math and AI fans: The Simons Foundation, along with OpenAI and Anthropic, is putting $15 million (₹142.51 crore) into helping the math world catch up with rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
They are launching open calls for research ideas and hosting workshops so mathematicians can test out AI tools together and set some shared standards.
OpenAI and Anthropic provide tool access
Beyond just funding, OpenAI and Anthropic are giving researchers access to their AI tools and computing power.
OpenAI is also setting aside $5 million specifically for projects that build on AI-generated math results.
The hope? To help people understand these new tools better, spark fresh discoveries, and make sure the whole community benefits as tech keeps evolving.