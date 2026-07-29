Sinai.ai chatbots let readers query e-books and audiobooks directly
Technology
AI chatbots are making reading a lot more interactive.
Platforms like Sinai.ai let you ask questions about e-books or audiobooks and get answers straight from the book, so you can dig into character motives or tricky topics without having to look things up elsewhere.
Audible and Kindle add interactive Q&A
Audible and Kindle have rolled out similar features: Audible's "Ask a Question" lets listeners quiz their audiobook as they go, while Kindle's "Ask this Book" acts like a smart assistant for readers.
But not everyone's happy: some authors worry about copyright and fair pay, so Sinai.ai has built an "AI rights" system to make sure writers get compensated when their books power these chatbots.