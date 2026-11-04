Singapore Airlines says about 46,000 bookings exposed in Amadeus breach
Singapore Airlines said about 46,000 booking records may have been affected by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus.
The issue came from a vulnerability in their reservation tech provider, Amadeus.
The leaked information includes names, booking reference numbers, and travel plans, though for about 620 booking records, things like email addresses and travel document details were also at risk.
Payment information and bookings safe
The good news: your payment information and actual flight bookings are safe. Still, Singapore Airlines suggests affected customers with upcoming travel plans change their booking reference numbers to stay secure.
This wasn't just their problem: Cathay Pacific (53,000 bookings), Japan Airlines (92,000 customers), Asiana Airlines, and Malaysia Airlines were also hit by the same Amadeus issue.