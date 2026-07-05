Singapore and Japan scientists 3D-printed scuba suit for cockroaches

Suited Madagascar hissing cockroaches survived hours

The flexible suit wraps around the cockroach, protecting its breathing holes from water. Oxygen is delivered through silicone tubes from a special tank that makes oxygen using a simple chemical reaction.

In tests, suited-up Madagascar hissing cockroaches lasted hours underwater, while normal ones couldn't last more than a few minutes.

The team says this tech could work on other insects too: imagine energy-efficient robot bugs helping out in search-and-rescue missions or inspecting pipes where humans can't reach.