Singapore is betting big on AI by 2030
Singapore just announced it's putting over S$1 billion (about $779 million) into artificial intelligence research by 2030.
The goal? Smarter, more responsible AI that's resource-efficient and actually useful in real life.
They're also planning to grow local AI talent from pre-university to faculty—and make sure AI gets woven into all sorts of businesses.
Building up the tech and language scene
This isn't Singapore's first move—back in 2024, they set aside S$500 million for high-powered computing to fuel new AI ideas.
Their national program, AI Singapore, has already rolled out cool projects like Sea-Lion, an open-source language model designed for Southeast Asian languages.
Updated in 2025 with some help from Alibaba's Qwen foundation model, it now understands languages like Indonesian and Vietnamese even better.