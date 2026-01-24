Singapore is betting big on AI by 2030

Building up the tech and language scene

This isn't Singapore's first move—back in 2024, they set aside S$500 million for high-powered computing to fuel new AI ideas.

Their national program, AI Singapore, has already rolled out cool projects like Sea-Lion, an open-source language model designed for Southeast Asian languages.

Updated in 2025 with some help from Alibaba's Qwen foundation model, it now understands languages like Indonesian and Vietnamese even better.