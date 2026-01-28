Singapore just dropped a new rulebook for AI that acts on its own

Singapore has introduced a fresh framework to help companies use autonomous AI—think bots that make decisions and get things done without humans stepping in. Announced at the World Economic Forum, this move is all about keeping AI smart, safe, and ethical as it becomes a bigger part of daily life.

What's agentic AI and why does it matter? Agentic AI means systems that can plan, decide, and act solo—like updating records or handling payments automatically.

Experts say these AIs could add up to $4.4 trillion in value each year across industries like customer support and logistics.

That's massive potential, but also big responsibility.

The 4 rules Singapore wants everyone to follow The new framework lays out four main rules: check risks early and limit what AIs can do; set up human approval points so people stay in control; keep testing and monitoring these systems as they run; and make sure users understand how everything works through clear info and training.