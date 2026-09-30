Singapore receives 1st AI-related breach notification from Bee Cheng Hiang
Singapore received its first notification of an AI-related data breach.
Bee Cheng Hiang, the well-known pork jerky brand, accidentally revealed over 95,000 customer email addresses when an employee used a generative AI tool to create a program for sending emails in batches to a local mailing list but failed to instruct the program to hide each recipient's email address from other customers.
No other personal information was leaked.
Bee Cheng Hiang mandates 2-person email-checks
Bee Cheng Hiang reported the incident within two days and made it clear that only the creation of the batch-email program involved AI. The actual leak happened because of human error.
They have now set up a rule where at least two staff members must verify all bulk email communications before they are sent.
This slip-up is a reminder for companies everywhere: using AI at work means double-checking your privacy game.