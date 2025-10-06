Singapore's Mapletree wants to set up data centers in India

Singapore -based property developer and investor, Mapletree Investments, is all set to enter India's booming data center market. The company plans to kick off its first project in Mumbai with an investment of $500-700 million. The proposed facility will have a capacity of around 400MW. This move comes as a natural extension of Mapletree's existing focus on office properties and logistics parks.

Growth strategy Expansion plans in India Along with Mumbai, Mapletree is also considering Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru for similar data center projects. The company's regional CEO for India, Quek Kwang Meng, recently revealed that their asset portfolio in the country would reach 21.5 million square feet after completing properties under construction in Pune and Mumbai. This indicates a strong growth strategy by Mapletree to expand its footprint in India's real estate market.

Strategic alliances Strategic partnerships and acquisitions In 2023, Mapletree partnered with Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ). The collaboration aims to create a platform that will invest over ₹15,000 crore in tech-focused workplaces in India. Last year alone, the firm acquired a massive 41-acre land parcel in Bengaluru for ₹1,900 crore.