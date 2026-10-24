Singapore scientists build solar 'leaf' making hydrogen and purifying seawater
Technology
Scientists in Singapore have built a solar-powered device that acts like a real leaf: it uses sunlight to make hydrogen fuel and purify seawater at the same time.
This could be a big step forward for green energy and cleaner oceans, all in one go.
Device runs 72 hours, lowers hydrazine
The device runs steadily for at least 72 hours, making hydrogen efficiently while cutting harmful hydrazine in water to super-low levels, way below safety limits.
It does all this thanks to special materials that split chemicals using just sunlight, with no outside electricity needed.
While it's still early days, researchers are now figuring out how to make it last longer and work in different places.