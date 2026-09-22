Singapore's Nexstrom develops TMD chips for cooler, more efficient devices
Singapore's Nexstrom is shaking up the chip world by using ultra-thin materials called TMDs instead of traditional silicon.
These new materials help chips run cooler and more efficiently: pretty important, since a global component shortage driven by demand for data centers shows no signs of letting up.
Nexstrom's approach also means even smaller, more powerful tech could be on the way.
Nexstrom raises $12 million, plans commercial rollout
Nexstrom just raised $12 million (total funding now $15 million), with investors including Xora, Foothill Ventures, and SEEDS.
The plan? Ramp up production, keep improving their materials, and work alongside big industry players rather than compete head-to-head.
They're aiming for commercial rollout between 2030 and 2035, with successful tests already done on different wafer sizes.