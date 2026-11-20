Single-cell study finds immune system ages in 2 abrupt leaps
A new study just found that our immune systems don't age in a slow, steady way. Instead, they take two big leaps around age 40 and after age 60.
Researchers analyzed the single-cell transcriptomes of 1,828 healthy individuals aged 19 to 97 and noticed sudden spikes in inflammation and drops in immune cell efficiency at these ages.
The team later built biological aging clocks based on their results, hinting that targeted health strategies could help us handle aging better.
Sex differences in immune aging patterns
The research also spotted some key differences between men and women.
Women's cancer-fighting T cells stay active longer, but in later life, aging signatures were found for B cells, natural killer cells, and T helper cells; men see earlier changes in certain helper cells.
This might help explain why women live longer but face more age-related diseases.
Understanding these patterns could lead to more personalized health care as we get older.