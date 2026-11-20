A new study just found that our immune systems don't age in a slow, steady way. Instead, they take two big leaps around age 40 and after age 60.

Researchers analyzed the single-cell transcriptomes of 1,828 healthy individuals aged 19 to 97 and noticed sudden spikes in inflammation and drops in immune cell efficiency at these ages.

The team later built biological aging clocks based on their results, hinting that targeted health strategies could help us handle aging better.