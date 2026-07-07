You can now customize how Siri sounds like
What's the story
Apple has released the third developer beta of iOS 27, introducing a major update to its AI-powered virtual assistant, Siri. The latest version allows users to customize the pace and expressivity of Siri's speech. The feature was first teased during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last month and is part of Apple's larger plan to make Siri more user-friendly and personalized.
User experience
Siri's new voice controls
The new voice controls for Siri go beyond just selecting a male or female voice. Users can now choose from a variety of accents and adjust the speed and expressiveness of responses. This feature is similar to what ChatGPT offers, allowing users to customize the AI's warmth and enthusiasm levels, as well as its base style and tone.
AI integration
Bugs reported by some users
The AI version of Siri is deeply integrated into the new iOS, allowing users to initiate conversations through voice commands, gestures on Dynamic Island, or the side button. A new standalone Siri app has also been introduced for easy access. However, some users have reported bugs like losing access to the new Siri after updating their devices or seeing their phone start indexing data again post-update.