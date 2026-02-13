Siri's big update is still on track for 2026
Apple says its big Siri update is still set for 2026, even though testing has hit some bumps.
The new Siri promises smarter features like onscreen awareness and better personal context, but so far, it's been a bit slow and sometimes misunderstands what you ask.
Apple will roll out new features gradually
Instead of dropping everything at once with iOS 26.4 in March, Apple will release the new Siri features gradually.
Expect the basics first; things like voice-powered app controls and searching your own data should arrive later—maybe with iOS 26.5 or even iOS 27 by September.
Apple says it is still on track to launch in 2026.
Apple's stock slipped 5 percent after news of delays
After news of delays (and an FTC probe into Apple News), Apple's stock slipped about five percent.
The next iOS beta this month should give us a better look at how Siri's shaping up.
Despite all this, Apple seems determined to deliver on its promise for a smarter Siri in 2026.