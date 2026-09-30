Sirish Subash wins America's Top Young Scientist for PestiSCAND device
Sirish Subash, a 14-year-old from Georgia, won America's Top Young Scientist for inventing PestiSCAND, a handheld device that uses AI to spot pesticide residues on fruits and vegetables.
His project scored more than 85% accuracy in tests and earned him a $25,000 prize from 3 million and Discovery Education.
Handheld Bluetooth device checks washed produce
PestiSCAND started as a larger setup, but is now handheld with Bluetooth, making it easy to use at home.
It helps people check for pesticides even after washing produce, something important since FDA data show 70.6% of samples still have residues.
Sirish says it is meant to support your cleaning routine, not replace it or address health risks directly.
STEM contests inspire teen inventors
Sirish's win highlights how STEM competitions can inspire young people to solve real-world problems with technology and creativity.
With mentorship and the right platform, even teens can make a real impact.