Sivam Ortho Hospital launches AI robotic system for knee replacements
Technology
Sivam Ortho Hospital just rolled out an AI-powered robotic system for knee replacements.
This new tech uses detailed pre-surgical planning and real-time guidance to help surgeons place implants more accurately, which means less pain and faster recovery for patients.
V. Sivakumar outlines robot-human synergy
V. Sivakumar, founder and director, Sivam Ortho Hospital, says the goal is to blend robotic precision with human expertise for better joint stability and longer-lasting implants.
The hospital calls it a big step forward in making knee surgeries safer and more effective.