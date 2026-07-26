Six-month study suggests TRE improved problem-solving in older overweight women
A new study suggests that time-restricted eating (TRE), basically, eating all your meals within a nine-hour window and fasting for a few hours before bed, could slow down cognitive decline in older women with overweight or obesity.
Researchers tracked women ages 50 to 79 over six months and found that those who stuck to the TRE schedule saw clear improvements in problem-solving tasks and hints of memory benefits compared to those who ate over a longer period.
Researchers to study meal timing effects
Dementia is a huge global issue, with lifestyle factors like obesity raising the risk by 30%.
The researchers now plan to investigate whether meal timing might support brain health by syncing with our body clocks and reducing inflammation.
While more research is needed, these early results hint that when you eat could be just as important as what you eat for long-term brain health.