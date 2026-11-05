Six OnePlus models get Android 17 ColorOS 17 this November
Technology
Big news for OnePlus users: six devices are getting the Android 17 ColorOS 17 update this November.
The rollout kicks off with the OnePlus 13R on November 5 and wraps up with the Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 on November 26.
This marks a major move as OnePlus shifts from OxygenOS to ColorOS, following its team-up with OPPO.
OnePlus nearly finished switching to ColorOS
This update means OnePlus is nearly done switching over to OPPO's ColorOS, leaving OxygenOS behind.
It's all about making updates smoother across both brands, kind of like what Xiaomi does.
If you have a OnePlus 12R or an older model like the OnePlus 11, expect your turn for the new software by early next year.