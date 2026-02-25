Six planets will align this weekend: How to watch Technology Feb 25, 2026

Heads up, stargazers!

This Saturday (February 28), six planets will appear clustered along the ecliptic across the evening sky from west to southeast.

It's a rare chance to see Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune in the same evening, though seeing all six in a single session will be challenging: Uranus and Neptune require binoculars or a telescope, Mercury will be very low and hard to spot, and the western planets are visible only briefly after sunset—still perfect for anyone who loves a good sky show.