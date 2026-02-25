Six planets will align this weekend: How to watch
Heads up, stargazers!
This Saturday (February 28), six planets will appear clustered along the ecliptic across the evening sky from west to southeast.
It's a rare chance to see Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune in the same evening, though seeing all six in a single session will be challenging: Uranus and Neptune require binoculars or a telescope, Mercury will be very low and hard to spot, and the western planets are visible only briefly after sunset—still perfect for anyone who loves a good sky show.
Best time to see the planets
Your best shot is during the first hour after sunset. Jupiter will stand out near the moon and Gemini's brightest stars.
Mercury and Venus will be low on the horizon; Saturn will be higher up.
You can see Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter with just your eyes if skies are clear—though Mercury might be faint.
Bring binoculars or a telescope if you want to find Uranus or Neptune.
The alignment lasts into early March, too
If clouds get in your way or you're busy on Saturday night, don't worry—the alignment sticks around into early March (though Mercury gets harder to spot each night).
So keep an eye out for this cool cosmic lineup while it lasts!