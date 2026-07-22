Skolkovo study: Dmitrii Kriukov suggests DNA caps lifespan 150-190 years
Ever wondered how long humans could actually live?
A new study from the Skolkovo Institute suggests our DNA might set an upper limit, somewhere between 150 and 190 years, even if we somehow dodged all age-related diseases.
The research, led by Dmitrii Kriukov and published today, used mathematical models to show how random DNA mutations slowly wear down vital organs over time.
Brain and heart cells accumulate mutations
The team found that cells in your brain and heart, unlike skin or liver cells, don't really regenerate, so they gradually break down as mutations pile up.
While the idea of living nearly two centuries sounds wild, the study points out that other factors also cut life short.
Still, this research could help scientists figure out what really drives aging and maybe even find better ways to slow it down in the future.