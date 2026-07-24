Skolkovo study estimates 156-year human lifespan if reversible aging halted
Ever wondered how long humans could actually live?
A new study from Russia's Skolkovo Institute suggests that, in theory, we might reach up to 156 years if we could stop all the reversible aging processes.
The researchers used mathematical models to look at somatic mutations (basically, random DNA mistakes that pile up over time) and found these are a major reason our cells, and eventually us, wear out.
Study: brain and heart rarely regenerate
The study points out that some organs like the brain and heart are especially tricky because their cells rarely regenerate, so DNA damage just keeps adding up.
While DNA errors are a big deal for aging, the researchers say they are not the whole story, they plan to dig into other aging factors next.
For now, though, under the model's theoretical conditions, around 156 is the central estimate.